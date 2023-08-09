Michael A. Mitchell, 38, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Wabash passed away at 6:42 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Per Michael's wishes there will be no services.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 5:08 pm
