Pastor Michael A. Cloud, 68, of Rochester, passed away at 7:27 am Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Stillwater Hospice Home, Ft. Wayne, IN. Michael was born on December 20, 1954 in Bluffton, IN,
Private Family Visitation will be from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 pm, at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Dr. Mark Gorveatte officiating. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery in Huntington.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Michael A. Cloud.
(0) comments
