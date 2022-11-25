The pager goes off at 5:40 p.m. — giving volunteers Blake Baxter, Danielle Baxter and Evan Guse four minutes to transition from their homes to the station.
Lights flashing, siren silenced, the ambulance drives just a couple blocks before depositing the three responders.
“It’s the ambulance!” Guse calls into the home; a few minutes later, non-emergent situation managed, they leave. Patient assisted, call details filed — “Call us again if you need us.”
After pulling back into the station, the three rotate shifts with a new response team.
Half an hour later, another tone sounds.
The Baxters and Guse, together with around 10 other individuals, make up Medic 8: Upland’s volunteer-run Emergency Medical Services (EMS) unit.
Medic 8, like many of the remaining volunteer-based emergency response services in rural areas, fills a critical role in the community. The response unit is dependent on the efforts of community volunteers and is strengthened by the team’s uniquely tight-knit culture.
“We have a devoted group that all works very well with each other and jumps in to fill the spots we have open to keep the truck in service as much as possible,” Ambulance Chief Jacob Theurer said.
The unit is a hodge-podge of men and women, ranging in age from 19 to late 60s. While some of these volunteers are retired, the majority of Medic 8 members hold full-time day jobs: pastoring a local church, serving in sales, working for DCS or as paramedics, nurses, supervisors and business managers. The unit’s newest and youngest members are enrolled as students at Taylor University — seeking both experience and service opportunities on the volunteer EMS team.
Sophomore Alan Keysor is one of two student volunteers currently running with Medic 8. An introverted psychology major with a concentration in pre-med studies, Keysor settled on the EMT-track at 12 years old. His dream is, in part, inherited from family members who were trained as EMTs and who sparked his desire to study medicine further.
Keysor crammed a typical six-month certification course into two months to secure his EMT license, and has worked with both Quality — a Marion ambulance transport company — and the Williams County EMS team in Ohio. After beginning his time at Taylor, Keysor spotted a volunteer firefighter on campus and stopped to ask if there was an ambulance service nearby as well. He has been running with Medic 8 since Dec. 2021.
“The main reason (I joined Medic 8): I could,” Keysor said. “I enjoy what I do; I (get to) use the skills I learned in training … and I can get a feel a little bit more for how to talk with patients in a difficult setting or more hectic environment.”
Like Keysor, Medic 8’s volunteer EMTs are required to secure a basic license through certification courses — currently offered by local organizations such as Ivy Tech Community College, Leffler Academy and the Gas City Fire Department. After navigating a simple application and approval process, volunteers are also required to pursue 40 hours of continued education every two years and participate in ongoing proficiency skill testing.
Volunteer units like Medic 8, which have limited manpower and resources, work in tandem with both the volunteer fire departments and paid units from nearby hospitals like Marion General, Blackford and Delaware County. These paid Advanced Life Support (ALS) units offer a level of care above Basic Life Support (BLS) units like Medic 8.
While two paid trucks are on call during the day, the county’s emergency response services largely rely on the volunteer units at night.
With a designated driver, helper and EMT, Medic 8 teams generally consist of two to three people, who can expect anywhere from zero to five runs while on call. The volunteers rotate shifts, working two to three nights throughout the week. Though shift times are somewhat flexible, Medic 8 volunteers typically clock in around 5 or 6 p.m. and stay on call until 5 a.m. the following morning.
Duaine Ashcraft, director for Grant County EMS — the umbrella organization that provides Medic 8 with reimbursement, equipment and maintenance services — describes volunteer teams as the backbone of Indiana’s emergency response system.
Indiana adopted the current EMS system in 1978, after the federal government mandated that each state establish a basic standard of care. County communities were given the option of creating and maintaining volunteer-run units — in Grant County, several communities chose to do so.
Since their implementation, these volunteer units have proved invaluable.
According to Grant County EMS records, Medic 8 alone secured 524 responses by the end of Sept. 2022 — responses that moved beyond their assigned district to include countywide calls.
An article published by NPR in July 2021 notes that, more broadly, volunteer units play an indispensable role in rural communities like Grant County.
“Rural ambulance services rely heavily on volunteers,” NPR states. “About 53% of rural EMS agencies are staffed by volunteers, compared with 14% in urban areas, according to an NRHA report.”
However critical though it may be, this backbone of volunteer units has gradually deteriorated over the last few years in what Ashcraft has labeled the “demise of the volunteers.”
Upland’s Medic 8 unit is now the anomaly in a system where other volunteer-run units have slowly stepped back, combined services, stopped running as frequently or ceased to exist altogether due to a lack of volunteers.
“We are a dinosaur,” Ashcraft said. “When their systems first started, most towns had volunteer services — (due to) a lack of volunteers and funding, this has gone by the wayside; (Grant County EMS is) one of the few totally volunteer systems in the immediate area.”
This gradual decline in community volunteers can be attributed in part to working families and tight financial situations.
However, Ashcraft also attributes this decline to a lack of felt responsibility towards the community.
“People don’t have quite the sense of community responsibility they once had,” Ashcraft said. “Time, time — people don’t have time.”
Guse and Keysor have also noticed this lack of felt community responsibility and resulting support systems on their shifts with Medic 8.
A large percentage of their calls come from individuals whose situations may not warrant a 911 response, but who lack support from elsewhere in the community.
“A lot of our calls are because someone — typically an elderly person — has fallen down or something, and they can’t get back up themselves and they don’t have anybody that they can call to help them get back up,” Keysor said. “They don’t have their support systems, so that gives them the last resort of calling us.”
And yet, despite a potential decline in community responsibility and a growing need for more volunteers, Dawn Harness — Billing Administrator at Grant County EMS — notes that Upland has always been blessed with a good group: “a hearty group.”
Every EMS team has its own culture, practices and habits; much of Medic 8’s consistency as a unit can be traced back to the team’s “familial” culture.
Keysor, who has run with multiple EMS teams, has found Medic 8 to be particularly tight-knit.
“Everybody’s there for each other,” Keysor said. “If someone’s a little bothered by something … people will check in with them; we’re all there for each other and we’re always there to help one another.”
Some of this atmosphere is developed intentionally, through pancake-breakfast fundraisers, movie nights, summer picnics, outings to professional sports games and Christmas parties. The Medic 8 team has covered one wall in the station with a sheet of paper where they keep track of run tallies — pulling out cakes and plaques to celebrate when volunteers hit a significant run-count.
Much of this culture is also developed naturally: almost all of Medic 8’s members live in the area and interact with one another throughout the week.
While the unit is still pulling from a relatively small pool of volunteers, Theurer believes Medic 8’s consistency as a team is a direct result of their uniquely familial culture. Additionally, Theurer notes that Medic 8 volunteers feel a strong commitment towards a community that many have lived in their entire lives.
“Most of the Medic 8 volunteers have worked here, lived here, raised kids here and go to church here,” Theurer said. “We are directly connected to the people we take care of.”
Yet despite the commitment and careful scheduling, late hours and limited personnel take their toll — and Medic 8 is always on the lookout for new drivers, helpers and certified EMTs to join the team.
Community members interested in volunteering can contact Medic 8 at emt801@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.