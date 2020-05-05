Five Marion elementary school students earned high honors in the annual Symphony in Color statewide art competition.
All five students earned finalist honors at the state level:
- Jaciee Campbell, first grade, Kendall Elementary
- Catie Crouch, second grade, Kendall Elementary
- Linlee Greenwood, third grade, Kendall Elementary
- Esley McClung, third grade, Frances Slocum Elementary
- Maddox Brown, fourth grade, Frances Slocum Elementary
Typically, this artwork would be on display at the Indiana State Museum, but because the museum is closed during this unusual time, as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, their art is on display in a virtual gallery at https://www.indianamuseum.org/symphony-in-color.
More than 30,000 students in kindergarten through sixth grade from across the state participate in the competition, presented by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Association.
Each year, five musical selections are chosen from the current ISO season, and art teachers across the state utilize the selections in a special activity, in which students produce artwork inspired by the music played for them.
This year’s musical selections were “Main Title” from “Jurassic Park” by John Williams; “Main Theme” from “Back to the Future” by Alan Silvestri; “Infernal Dance” from “The Firebird” by Igor Stravinsky; “Passacaglia in C minor“ by Johann Sebastian Bach/Leopold Stokowski; and “Suite from Der Rosenkavelier” by Richard Strauss.
