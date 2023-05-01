Max E. Heffelfinger, 89, of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to any local VFW or the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) in care of McElhaney-Hart/Deal Rice Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN, 46750.
McElhaney- Hart/Deal Rice Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is entrusted with the arrangements. On line condolences may be sent to: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
