Max David Parson, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died 2:24 am, Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his daughter's home in LaFontaine. He was born on Aug. 5, 1946, in Wabash, to Verlin and Ruby (Sutton) Parson.
He married Edna Louise (Dials) Lawson Parson in Wabash, on Aug. 5, 1995, she died Nov. 22, 2010. Max was a truck driver for North Central Co-Op, transporting feed and fertilizer for 22 years until his retirement in 2015. After retirement, he was a part time driver for CFS in Urbana, Indiana, for two years. Max was a member of the Wabash Moose Lodge and attended Christian Heritage Church. He enjoyed working on automobiles, bowling, cook-outs, driving semi, going to tractor pulls and car shows, fishing, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Max also enjoyed shooting hoops with his grandchildren and attending their birthday parties. He faithfully loved Sunday dinners and checking on the cows at his daughter, Sherrie's house, and his pride and joy was his 1985 Scottsdale truck .
He is survived by four children, David Alan Parson of Andrews, Indiana, Vickie Lynn Parson of Huntington, Indiana, Sherrie (Jay) Murphy of LaFontaine, and Jamie (Amber) Parson of Argos, Indiana, two step-children, Amy Maples of Huntington, and Scott Lawson, Sr. of Wabash, 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, sister, Joyce Emrick of Wabash, and brother, Tony Parson of North Manchester, Indiana. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bob Parson, and Dean Parson, sister, Carol Owens, and grandson, David Alan Parson, Jr..
Funeral services will be 2 pm, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Pastor Tim Prater officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash. Friends may call 12:30 pm - 2 pm, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorial is Chrisitan Heritage Church.
The memorial guest book for Max may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
