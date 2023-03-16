Matthew Wayne Pennington, 64, of Bryant, IN, passed away March 14, 2023.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Interment will follow in the Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton. Military rites will be conducted by the Berne American Legion Post 468.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
