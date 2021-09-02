Matter, in its many forms, cooperates with many people. It even favors some as friends.
But Matter does not like me. It never has.
Contrariwise, my childhood neighbor, Gloria, bonded with Matter. Dirt respectfully backed off her cute dresses. Every strand of Gloria’s golden hair stayed in place. All day.
I had to pass my mother’s inspection before I mounted school bus steps. Before I arrived at school, though, half my hair straggled from my ponytail. My skirt zipper gaped open and/or had traveled to the front, side or back — whichever was all wrong.
On Picture Day, the camera loved Gloria.
It caught me with spaghetti sauce smeared across my face. Even if my lunch had consisted of a ham sandwich. Without mustard.
My unlovely relationship with Matter continues to this day. I have never attended church or a wedding intact. Once, on my way to a critical meeting, I wore a power suit and carried a briefcase, with almost every hair in place. God’s mercy and a good friend saved me, as I also was wearing a yellow Chiquita banana sticker on my butt.
Not only has Matter perpetually sabotaged my winning Fashionista of the Year, it has campaigned against my uncoordinated body since preschool. Playing jacks with another neighbor, Meddie, I either sent the ball veering a mile off the patio or smacked jacks, broadcasting them everywhere. They hid, but I always found the pointy, metal things — with my bare feet.
Jacks never punctured Meddie’s toes. Her ball stayed on the patio, so Meddie won every game. As both Matter and Gravity liked her better, where did that leave me?
Adolescence proved particularly difficult. When I awoke each morning, my arms, legs and feet all had grown two inches. Walking should not prove a challenge at age 13, but I frequently tripped on oxygen. Once, I cartwheeled down a flight of stairs. A week later, the girls’ dean dragged me, still utterly mortified, from my hideout in the girls’ restroom.
Nowadays, Matter has transferred its mischief to my hands. Grocery bags that hit the pavement always contain eggs. When I lose my grip on shopping bags, they inevitably hold gifts of Waterford crystal.
Given my skewed relationship with Matter, the world should be thankful I do not work in surgery. Or with nitroglycerin.
Not only do I drop things, but I also cannot open them. Weeks before school began, the prospect of locker combinations gave me nightmares. Hotel keys, metal and card, still balk. I suppose I should be thankful for forced honesty. I never will excel as a safecracker or burglar.
Nor will I shoplift packages of cheese. Are they truly reclosable? I always end up slashing them with a knife. When I attempt to open catsup packets, my spouse and people at the next table are treated to generous squirts of red, goopy stuff.
I did successfully open a box of Cheerios last week. At the wrong end.
Then, after we emptied that box, I brought out another from the pantry. And opened the wrong end again.
If Matter has made all these — plus Glad® Wrap — my mortal enemies, can you imagine how it has messed with machines and me? Fast-food speakers translate my order into Hindustani. Airline kiosks print either zero boarding passes or 37. ATMs close down when they see my car coming. Or spit out 20-dollar bills after I leave.
Matter has turned technology against me. In trying to check the weather, an unfamiliar website pops up. Something to do the Patriot missile system and a countdown. Is that bad?
I repeat: Matter cherishes a vendetta against me, but cooperates with others.
Especially Jesus. When He walked the earth, storms calmed, bread and fish multiplied, and sick bodies grew strong and healthy. Even death had to bow to the Son of God.
Thankfully, Jesus promises one day, my crazy world will be made right. Even my less-than-fashionable, uncoordinated body. Whatever form of Matter exists in the new heavens and earth, it will cooperate with me and all humankind who love Him.
I look forward to that unending, unthinkable joy.
I will even open a box of Cheerios at the right end. Every single time.
