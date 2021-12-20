Maryann Kummer, 83, Roanoke, died Dec. 17, 2021.
Born: April 16, 1938, to William and Dorothy (Johnloz) Caston Graduated: Roanoke High School. Married: Charles Kummer. Surviving: husband Charles, children C. Wayne (Mary) Kummer, Scott (Jennifer) Kummer, Teresa (Michael) Ladd; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren.
Member: Christ’s United Methodist Church, 50+ years in Girl Scouts and Amicita Homemaker Club.
Visitation: Monday, Dec. 20, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Roanoke Memorial Chapel. Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Christ’s United Methodist Church, visitation one hour prior. Burial: Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials: Christ’s UM Church c/o Roanoke Memorial Chapel, 240 Crestwood , Roanoke, 46783.
Condolences to: dealricefuneralhomes.com
