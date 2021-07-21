To celebrate the life of Mary “Ruth” Zehring, an open house will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Miami United Methodist Church, 10590 S. Elm Street, Miami, Indiana 46959 from 1 – 3 p.m.
Mary “Ruth” Zehring, 95, of Bunker Hill, passed into the arms of Jesus early Monday morning, May 25, 2020 at Northwoods Village nursing home in Kokomo. She was born July 17, 1924 in Washington County, Indiana to the late Lona and Nellie (Fawbush) Fleenor. She married Dale Thomas Zehring on October 16, 1943 in Brady, Texas. Dale preceded her in death on November 21, 1977.
In her younger years, Ruth worked for Carnation in Kokomo for a time. She was also a seasonal worker for Libby’s during tomato season running the scales as the trucks brought in the produce. She also worked in the cafeteria at Maconaquah Middle School. Ruth was active in the Deer Creek Do-ettes, and the United Methodist Church. She loved flowers and gardening, hook latch sewing and was a wonderful cook.
Surviving family include her son, Rev. Larry (Becky) Zehring of Bunker Hill; and daughters, Connie (Paul) Mulligan of Danbury, Connecticut and Linda (Max) Reynolds of Indianapolis. Surviving grandchildren include, Anthony (Renee) Hellman, Danbury, Connecticut; Dana (Dan) McDonald of Kokomo; Kimbery Zehring of Bunker Hill; Holly Reynolds (Michael McDermott) of Indianapolis and Kaci (Paul) Lacy in Indianapolis. She is also survived by six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dale; sister, Betty Roberts and also an infant sister.
Please remember to leave a message of encouragement to her family at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements.
