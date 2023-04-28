Mary "Phyllis" Shambaugh, 99, of Wabash, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. She was born on Feb. 8, 1924, in Huntington, Indiana, to Glen and Mary (Rouch) Kulb.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church, 477 N. Wabash Street, Wabash. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, in Marion. Friends may call 11-1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave. Wabash, Indiana, 46992.
Preferred memorial is to Christ United Methodist Church.
The memorial guest book for Phyllis may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
