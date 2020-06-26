Mary Louise Hofstetter, 77, of Berne, IN., went home to with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Swiss Village.
Funeral Services: 5:00PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Geneva.
Visiting from 11:00AM to 5:00PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Memorials: Geneva Church of the Nazarene 225 Decatur St, Geneva, IN 46740 or to the Gideons International of Adams County P.O Box 1 Berne, IN 46711.
Arrangements: Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com.
