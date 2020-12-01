Mary Louise Eltzroth, Anderson, formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Sugarfork Crossing in Anderson. She was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Middletown, Indiana, the daughter of the late John Earl & Helen Louise (Pate) Fowler. On Feb. 17, 1950, she married Richard E. “Dick” Eltzroth who preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2015.
Louise was a 1948 graduate of Anderson High School. She started working at the First National Bank as a teller in 1969 and worked her way up to a branch manager until her retirement after 30 years of service. Louise was a member of the Golden K Kiwanis of Kokomo. She was a manager of her daughter’s softball team and leader of her daughters Girl Scout troop. She was also troop mom for her sons Boy Scout troop. Louise raised funds for Riley Hospital by chairing the poinsettia sales. She loved to square dance with her husband, mother and father-in-law and children, Billy and Lee Ann. Louise also loved to make quilts and t-shirt quilts for her grandchildren.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann (Larry) Hutton, Anderson; grandchildren, Michelle (George) Fosnot, Anderson, Laura (Meagan) Hutton, Indianapolis, Bill (Julie) Hutton, Lapel and Scott Eltzroth, Kokomo; great-grandchildren, Bobbi, Rachel, Karlie, Gavin, Alexis, Jayna and Jake; great-great-granddaughter, Kenzi; brother, Don (Kathy) Fowler, Florida; and brother-in-law, Jack Eltzroth, California.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; son, Billy Joe Eltzroth; and brothers, Paul and Bob Fowler.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery in Marion. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Louise’s memory to Golden K Kiwanis to benefit Riley Hospital for Children. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirley andstout.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.