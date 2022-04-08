Mary L. Shupert 98 of Huntington died Tuesday, April 5th at home.
Mary Louise (Martin) was born (in a hospital) in 1923 to Lora (Kittleberger) & Harlan R Martin in Webster, New York.
She was the oldest of their 4 children: Mary, Andy, Carl & Gin (Virginia).
She attended and graduated from North Central College, Naperville, IL. College is where she met Bill Shupert.
She married William (Bill) R Shupert of Elkhart in 1947. He preceded her in death.
They lived in Elkhart until 1958 when they moved to Huntington.
They had 4 children: Daryl (Huntington), Hugh M (Elaine Dotlich) of Palmetto, FL, Chuck he preceded her in death & Alan (Sarah Austin) Decatur, IN. She has 8 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren.
She was a homemaker who never learned to drive and turned that into an opportunity to create for herself a “good neighbor” and sense of community that all who knew her enjoyed. She was generous and had a sense of humor that created many memorable laughs. With a huge heart strangers became friends in no time. She actively watched TV news and prided herself on being aware of current events. She was a coffee drinker and loved her coffee.
She was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, Toastmistress & Huntington County Mental Health.
She was a letter writer. Starting when she went away from home to college; she wrote multiple letters every week for over 60 years. And she loved to receive mail. In honor of Mary the family is encouraging all to write a letter.
She is being cremated will be buried along side her husband Bill at Pilgrims Rest.
The family is planning a summer picnic (at her request) in her memory.
In lieu of flowers donations to metal health and Heartland home care and hospice of Fort Wayne.
