Mary Ann Netro, 57, of Huntington, Indiana and formerly of Wabash passed unexpectedly at 7:26 pm, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Mary was born on Feb. 27, 1964 in Wabash, Indiana.
A celebration of her life will take place at 2:00 pm, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at Hartzler Funeral Home 305 West Rochester Street Akron, Indiana with Mike Walters officiating.
The interment will take place in the Akron Cemetery, Akron, Indiana following the service.
Memorial visitation will be from 1 pm to 2 pm, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at Hartzler Funeral Home, Akron, Indiana.
Share a Memory or send an Online Condolence at: www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.