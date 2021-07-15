Mary Alice (Myers-Schwob) Rickert, 95, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Mary was born on Sept. 7, 1925 in Clear Creek Twp.
Visitation will be from 12 pm - 2 pm Monday, July 19, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Monday, July 19, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery in Huntington.
Preferred memorials may be made in memory of Mary to the Bippus Lions Club or Emmanuel Community Church, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.