Martha J. Gearhart, 97 of Markle passed away on August 4, 2020 at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center. Martha was born on August 25, 1922 in Wells County.
She was united in marriage to Herbert “Paul” Gearhart on November 20, 1941 in Uniondale. Paul preceded her in death on October 18, 2000.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee Street, Markle, Indiana. We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for Social Distancing and Social Gathering Limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.