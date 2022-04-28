Marjorie "June" Reasoner, 94, of Montpelier, IN, passed away at 10:16 AM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
A service to celebrate June’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 2, 2022 with Pastor Les Bantz officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
