Although 600 people’s hard work this year won’t be seen by the community at the biennial Marion Easter Pageant on Sunday, the group is releasing a never-before-seen recording to bring “the greatest story ever” right to families’ living rooms this week.
When the novel coronavirus pandemic swept through Indiana, forcing the Marion Easter Pageant committee to cancel the show, committee member Steve Wright said some people had tears in their eyes as the results of the committee's vote came in.
“It was so hurtful to every committee member,” Wright said about the vote to postpone the event until 2022. “It was the last thing any of us wanted to do. We had already had 600 people practicing every Sunday. The choir was practicing every Monday night. Over 600 people, you kind of feel like you let them down, but by the same token, it was the right thing to do.”
Wright said this play has been a large part of the community since it began in 1937. The event is so popular that people are turned away each year after waiting in line hoping to catch a glimpse of the show.
He said children in the play often stick with it as they turn into parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents.
“Being a part of the pageant is just a generational event for so many people in our community,” he said.
While people said the upcoming broadcast won’t be able to replace the amount of emotion displayed at the live event, according to comments left on the Marion Easter Pageant Facebook page, Wright said the committee decided it will release the video on youtube or Facebook for people who can’t watch during the times it will be aired on local television. Those times and channels are included at the bottom of the story.
Wright hopes the community will take time out of their Easter Sunday to reminisce on times gone by and the Easter message told through Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection.
“We’re hoping that this brightens up Easter, being able to see the annual pageant and reliving those moments,” he said. “For cast members, when you’re in it, it’s one of those things where you can’t forget the music, you can’t forget what you see but you also can’t forget the story. And the story is really what we are wanting to get out there.”
Although the video quality was lacking in 2003, Wright said a considerable amount of time has gone into revamping the recording for it’s upcoming debut.
“It would not surprise me if this video gets a ton of views,” Wright said. “People from all over the country, even some in other countries, have already expressed the fact that they would love to see it.”
Although a lot of people have asked Wright and other members to hold the pageant next year, Wright said many organizations and volunteers already have commitments they can’t miss. He said the event will remain on its biennial – which means something that’s done every two years – schedule.
“There is just no way for us to put it on next year, so it will be done again in 2022,” he said.
The video will be released digitally at 6 a.m. Easter Sunday, a symbolic time chosen to reflect the time when the show used to start on Sundays “back in the old days,” according to Wright.
WSOT-TV will be broadcasting the performance on Monday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 7, at 7 p.m., as well as Easter Sunday morning at 6 a.m.. WSOT will carry the broadcast on its signal on channel 27.1, which is channel 3 on Spectrum Cable, Wright says.
(0) comments
