Marilyn Wall, 81, of Huntington, IN, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Marilyn was born on July 29, 1940, in Terre Haute, IN, to Lawrence and Ethel (Tiffen) St. John. Her parents preceded her in death.
There will be a calling hour from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, followed by a 12:00 p.m. Funeral Service at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN, 46750.
Burial will be at Star of Hope Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
