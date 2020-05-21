Marie M. Walker, 95, of Peru, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Blair Ridge Health Campus.
She was born in Germany on April 16, 1925 to Herman and Margaret (Fiege) Purschel. She married John W. Walker Sr. on October 9, 1945. He preceded her in death. Marie enjoyed gardening and cooking, and loved music and church choir. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.
She is survived by her son, John Walker Jr. of Peru, as well as a sister in Germany, and several nieces and nephews in Germany, as well as Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A private family service was held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, with Father Adam Mauman officiating. Burial took place at Springdale Cemetery in Bunker Hill, Indiana.
Arrangements were entrusted to Allen Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.FlowersLeedyAllen.com.
