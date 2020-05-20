Marie Lavonne (Enyeart) Nichols 88 of Pikeville, TN quietly slipped away with the Angels on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was originally from Wabash, IN but has enjoyed living the last 14 years with her daughter Paula & Donnie Watson.
Marie was the daughter of Charles Enyeart and Geraldine (Barnes) Enyeart of Wabash, IN on April 14, 1932 . She was preceded in passing by her parents, a husband, Melvin L. Nichols, son, Richard J. Nichols, (2 brothers) Charles Enyeart Jr. and Robert Enyeart both of Lafontaine, IN.
She lovingly leaves behind three children, Janet Metcalfe (Iowa), Karen Frank (Tim) Monticello, IN, Paula Watson (Donnie) Pikeville, TN 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild.
God had a full-life planned for this lady. I am sure not always was that in the forethought of her mind, with life as it was in those years. Mom was born and spent a large portion of her childhood during the Depression and her young adult life during WWII.
She married the love of her life Melvin L. Nichols on June 16, 1947, just two years after WWII. The story goes he swept her off her feet. Dad called her “Honey Bunch “and sometimes affectionately “Runt” because she was so petite.
In their 39 years of marriage they raised four children. Sentimentally she loved her family, trying to make every occasion as special as it could be; holding on to memorable items long after they became what we called “junk.” As much as she loved her family we sometimes thought she loved her coffee and sweets a little bit more.
She was a multi-talented person, not sure how she found the time. Among many things she will be remembered for will be crocheting afghans, and home isn’t home without her African violets and Azaleas; yes she had a green thumb.
Mom had many expressions like the sparkle in her eye and the giggle when she caught the big one while fishing, the gaze in her eyes and determined look as she worked on a word puzzle or picture puzzle. But there was always that one that most kids don’t want to see when we did something we shouldn’t have.
She enjoyed vegetable gardening, canning, baking homemade bread, and particularly she enjoyed working with her sister-in-law, Beverly Enyeart doing upholstering and woodworking. Although together turning out some beautiful creations, if the truth be known it was the good conversation and coffee shared that warmed both their hearts.
Later years brought challenges of several strokes and cancer. God was still guiding and walking her path with her. And she was aware of His presence by this time because of their quiet chats while sipping coffee. But in the end, she was very proud of her four somewhat grown up children and knew that was her purpose in life and thankful that God had been with her all the way.
A private graveside service will be at Friends Cemetery Wabash, IN where she will be laid to rest beside the love of her life. The date of internment has not been set. Thank you to all for your thoughts and prayers. A special thank you to Bledsoe County Nursing Home, Pikeville, Tennessee and their staff for protecting and taking such good care of Mom for the last 3 ½ years.
