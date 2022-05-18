Margaret "Maggie" M. Thoma, 82, of Huntington, passed away at 10:38 am Monday, May 16, 2022 at her residence.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Alan MeNeely officiating. Burial will be in Haverstock Cemetery at a later date.
