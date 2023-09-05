Margaret Ann Adkins, 75, passed away on September 1, 2023 at Envive of Hartford City surrounded by her loving family.
She was bon on April 24, 1948 in Hartford City to Marvin Nelson Adkins, I and Evelyn R. (Harden) Adkins. Her parents preceded her in death.
Funeral service will be at 2 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am to 2 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Envive of Hartford City for Activities, 715 N. Mill St. Hartford City, IN 47348 Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or utilize our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page.
