Margaret A. Gary, 89, Marion, passed away peacefully in her home at 1:09 pm on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born in Anderson, Indiana, on Monday, July 25, 1932, to George and Lois (McDonald) Griffith.
Margaret graduated from Anderson High School Class of 1950. She married Miller "Jerry" Gary. After living for several years in Connecticut they moved back to Grant County in 1966 to raise their family. She had a strong Christian faith and forged friendships through church, traveling, and bowling. She enjoyed reading and her cats. She was a former member of Country Side Chapel Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara (James M.) Gary Clausen of Marion; son, Steven (Carol) Gary of Marion; daughter, Mary Lois Gary of Marion; grandsons, Devon Dill, Duncan Dill, Kyle (Christi) Andrews; and granddaughters, Shelby Gary and Kylie Bogner. She was also survived by, Robert Bailey and Tim Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Miller "Jerry" Gary; sister, Dona Bailey; and nephew, Kent Bailey.
The family will receive visitors from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Margaret's life will begin at 1 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Atkinson officiating. Burial will occur at a later date at Matthews Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
