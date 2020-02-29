In 1980, members of the Marion High School (MHS) Black History Club came to Bobbie Owensby, a social studies teacher at MHS, and asked her if they could put on a play.
Without funding or theater expertise, Owensby and the members of the club put on their first show.
“After we did the first play, it was like the community expected us to do it from then on, and we never let them down,” Owensby said.
Every year since then, on the last Saturday of February, the Black History Club presents a black history play.
“That last weekend in February, two things are going to happen. There is going to be a home basketball game on Friday, and the Black History Club play is going to be on Saturday,” said Vincent Smith, a 1999 graduate of MHS and a Black History Club play veteran. “That’s when everybody comes out, when you see everyone. There will be times when you don’t see someone all year, and then you see them at the Black History Club play.”
Destinee’ (Bryant) Fitzpatrick said she is one of the many people who come back every year to watch the play.
“It brings unity within the community,” said Fitzpatrick, a 1998 graduate of MHS and a four-year participant of the black history play. “For someone who doesn’t have an actual background in drama, she’s got me fooled.”
Owensby said preparation for the play does not leave the learning in the classroom.
“Last year it told the story of Aretha Franklin. We talked about her struggles and some of the things she accomplished,” Owensby said. “They may not go out and read about these people on their own, but when it is presented to them in a play, they have to go research. The learning doesn’t stop.”
The students’ learning about black history is vital to Owensby in many ways, she said. Owensby said she did not have the same opportunity to learn about black history when she was growing up in Arkansas.
“In our school, they did not teach anything about any ethnic root. When we were told about any of the wars, never was an African American or Hispanic American or any other nationality talked about,” Owensby said. “It’s nice now that you can see some minority teachers working in schools. We have a chance to sit down and look at the history books.”
Black History Month sheds light on prominent historical figures and their contributions and achievements, but that should be something the community does all year long, Owensby said.
Some of Owensby’s favorite memories from the past 40 years have been the Aretha Franklin tribute and the reunion plays with previous club members.
Kendrick Dixon, Owensby’s godson and 2004 graduate of MHS, said acting with his brother and cousins in the reunion plays was a highlight for him as well.
“One thing I learned (from doing the black history plays) is that I can’t sing, but I did it anyway. I learned to be dependable, showing up to practice, learning your lines, you got to do your part so your co-star can do their part,” Dixon said. “She demanded a lot of us, but that’s only because she knew we could deliver.”
Owensby has had a profound impact on her current students and the students that have come before them.
“She speaks life into her students, not just African American students, all students she comes in contact with,” Fitzpatrick said. “She will go to bat for her students.”
Fitzpatrick remembered the day Owensby met Fitzpatrick’s six-month-old child. Owensby said, “This child is going to a good college.”
“She only has two children, but she has hundreds of children,” Fitzpatrick said. “I look up to her. At 40, I still look up to her.”
Fitzpatrick said she now lives in Indianapolis, where she participates in plays because of her experience with the black history play.
Kristy Jones, a 1998 graduate of MHS, was inspired by Owensby to start a Black History Club at the school she taught at after graduating from Indiana Wesleyan University.
“(Owensby) is a planter of knowledge,” Jones said. “People who have not had the opportunity to meet her firsthand have heard of her through people like myself, who are passing on the knowledge she gave us.”
The Black History Clubs allow students to visit colleges outside of the area that they might not be able to visit otherwise.
“Her impact goes beyond black history,” Jones said. “She is a living legend.”
Jones said when she was in high school, she missed one question on a quiz, still receiving an A, and Owensby told her she could do better.
“You better believe the next time I got 100 percent,” Jones said. “She is an encourager. She sees the potential in us that we don’t always see.”
Dixon said if he could only pick one word to describe Owensby, it would be “incredible.”
“The things she’s done will last forever. As long as someone can remember what she’s done, she will always effect change – the ripple effect. The things she’s instilled in me, I’ve instilled in other people,” Dixon said. “If you haven’t gotten a chance to be in her presence, go out of your way to do that. I promise you won’t leave the same way after you talk to her.”
The performance of this year’s Black History Club play, “Superheroes,” is tonight at 7 p.m. at the Walton Performing Arts Center at MHS.
“I think now I see it as a duty. I’ve been doing it for so long,” Owensby said. “As long as Marion High School stands, I want someone on that stage, presenting something for Black History Month. I don’t want to see this fade.”
