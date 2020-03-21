In a world of chaos, it is essential to have a space in your home to escape.
Mindfulness is an ancient practice of bringing one’s attention to the current moment with curiosity and without judgment.
“Mindfulness helps you to self-regulate by keeping yourself in the present moment,” said Maria Wilson, the director of Family Impact at Family Service Society. “There are things that you can’t control, but you can control yourself within those things.”
At the core of mindfulness is deep breathing, according to Wilson, who is certified in Mindfulness and Therapy by PESI, Inc.
Wilson said people could become “centered” by participating in mindfulness exercises.
“‘Centered’ means to be aware of your core, who you are and who you want to be, to be in control of that,” Wilson said. “If I am not centered, and you say something to me that I don’t like, I’m going to react. If I am centered, I know that I can take a deep breath and respond appropriately.”
Although mindfulness can take place anywhere with a few deep breaths, designating a space in your home to practice mindfulness can significantly improve one’s mindfulness practice, Wilson said.
“A mindful space should never be chaotic. However, mindfulness can be used in chaotic spaces,” Wilson said. “If you’re going to have a mindfulness practice and set up a mindfulness space, make that space a priority.”
Before creating a mindfulness space in your home, it is important to decide which mindfulness practices work best for you.
“You need a space that is conducive to your centering, and that is different for different people,” she said. “Is it movement, like yoga? Am I going to need a space for that? Is it more zen? Where I can dim the lights and have a quiet space?”
Although meditation is a popular form of mindfulness, Wilson said movement, journaling, and mindful eating and drinking are other forms of mindfulness.
Things that engage the five senses, such as chimes, essential oils and stones, help ground yourself in the present moment, Wilson said.
“People use different things. A lot of times, people will take stones and rub them and focus on them, feeling something that will center you,” she said. “I love music.”
Sophie Stewart, a Marion resident, said she has been practicing meditation and yoga for years.
She sometimes uses an app which offers 10 to 20 minute guided meditations each day.
“I feel like now I have enough tools that I can practice a little bit on my own, but it’s nice to have an app that keeps your attention a little more focused,” Stewart said.
Wilson said she uses chimes with young students to help them to transition into a mindful state.
“...like a runner when the gun goes off, their body instinctively knows it’s time to run,” Wilson said. “With chimes, your mind knows, ‘I need to now transition into a mindful space.’”
Different chimes have different sounds, so Wilson suggested visiting a store to find which sound connects with you.
“For me, mine is definitely meditation, and having a quiet space, soft lighting. Those are all things that are conducive for me to reach my optimal points in mindfulness,” Wilson said.
When it comes to seating, Wilson said to be aware of your body’s unique needs.
“You have to know the limitations of your body,” Wilson said. “You have to expect that you’re going to have more endurance and be able to go longer. A pillow might not work for you because after 10 minutes, your back starts to hurt. You may need a nice chair.”
A padded mat, yoga mat or long pillow would be suitable for someone who needs to lie down during mindfulness practices.
According to Wilson, the most relaxing colors are shades of green and blue, which can benefit a mindfulness space.
Bailey Batman, a Marion resident, uses essential oils and yoga to ground herself in the present moment.
“Don’t overdo it,” Batman said. “Just use a couple of things that are helpful to you and start there.”
Decorating a mindfulness room does not have to be expensive.
“It is about what settles you, and sometimes that could be a $16 lamp,” Wilson said. “I would say start out inexpensive until you find out what works for you and then get more elaborate with it.”
