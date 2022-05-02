Madeline Sue Bolinger, 78, of Kokomo, Indiana, died 7:22 pm, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Community Hospital in Kokomo. She was born on May 20, 1943, in Peru, Indiana, to Ernest Cole and Malvina (DeBin) Ball.
Madeline was a 1961 graduate of Somerset High School and a graduate of Indiana Business College in Fort Wayne. She married Gordon L. Bolinger in Somerset on Aug. 24, 1963; he died July 26, 2021. Madeline was a Home Interiors manager for 33 years, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, and fishing with Gordon.
She is survived by three children, Mark (Julie) Bolinger of Wabash, Kathleen Bolinger of Kokomo, and Shannon Bolinger-Bennett of Palm Bay, Florida, six grandchildren, Nathaneal (Stephanie) Bolinger of Muncie, Indiana, Caleb (Jasmine) Bolinger of Wabash, Elaine (Preston) Murrell of Charlotte, North Carolina, Marissa Bolinger of Kokomo, Casey (Greg) Bennett-Waits of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Alexis Bennett of Palm Bay, two great-granddaughters, Adelaide Bolinger of Muncie, and Violet Bolinger of Wabash, sister, Lana (Jerry) Long of Wabash, and two brothers Thomas (Ginny) Ball and Ernest (Barb) Ball, both of Amboy, Indiana. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jim Ball, and step-brothers, Dick and Don Ball.
Memorial services will be 4:00 pm, Friday, May 6, 2022, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave, Wabash, with David Phillips officiating.
Preferred memorial is St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
The memorial guest book for Madeline may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.