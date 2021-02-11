When we moved 11 years ago, we delayed painting our “new” house’s interior for a number of reasons — but mostly because we didn’t want to.
“These colors are temporary,” we told each other. With straight faces, even.
Eventually, I realized the truth: temporary threatened to stretch into forever. For years, I dreamed of painting our main living space. Paint chip displays tempted me as if made of chocolate.
Finally, we made the decision, lined up a painter, and set a date. This time, when we visited the paint chip display, my dreams would come true!
The paint names reinforced my fantasies, especially pink hues. Noble Blush, for example, sounded like the color of a drawing room in a Jane Austen novel. Peach Indulgence matched its luscious, ice-creamy name. I will not discuss Romantic Smoke because this is a family newspaper.
Well, I have to comment briefly. Romantic Smoke? Seriously?
“Please slop some pie filling onto the oven; I want to feel romantic,” said no one, ever.
Still, after 11 years, I was having the time of my life.
“Quit sticking those things in your purse.” My husband tugged on me. “They’ll arrest you for shoplifting.”
“It’s impossible to shoplift paint chips. They’re free,” I said.
What was his problem? I left some for other customers.
Five.
Once at home, I held up paint chips to walls. Appliances. Toothbrushes.
“What do you think of this?” I asked Hubby for the 3,973rd time.
Soon he clammed up, so I held the UPS guy at gunpoint until he gave his opinion on Crushed Out for the foyer.
He pleaded, “Whaddya want me to say? It’s white.”
The trash guys were more helpful. Both were all about Noble Blush.
“Brings a distinctively neutral, yet warm ambiance to a room,” they agreed.
As our makeover date approached, Hubby and I wondered if we would survive the actual painting.
“This wasn’t my idea, remember?” he said.
Give my husband credit. With my writing deadline looming, he removed all our earthly possessions from six rooms, finding space for them elsewhere. (Maybe he’d been talking to our UPS man.) Besides, my efforts would have created a new Bermuda Triangle. The can opener that actually works and the 100-year-old heirloom clock would have been sucked into a home furnishings black hole. Yet, mountains of junk would remain.
Unfortunately, Hubby’s digging through cabinets and closets uncovered numerous artifacts, including macaroni older than the aforementioned clock.
And while we expected some upheaval, we did not anticipate scavenger hunts for each and every possession.
Take, for example, Kleenex®. Given Hubby’s allergies, I buy them in bunches. Now, despite his astute planning, my 30-box stockpile had disappeared.
No tissues in the kitchen. No tissues in the den. I always keep a packet in my purse. But my bag had vanished. Several days later, I found it, hiding under a bucket. In our bedroom.
When I griped, Hubby said, “This wasn’t my idea, remember?”
Well, if he had kept me away from the paint chips …
Halfway through the painting process, I tried to concoct a vaguely nutritious meal.
After searching in vain, I called to Hubby, “Where’d you put the bananas?”
“In the Ford’s front seat, of course.”
“Of course,” I muttered.
“Or maybe by the second row of boots in my shower.”
I think all this was getting to him.
Our pleasant painters worked efficiently and well. Yet, the process seemed endless. Hundreds of minutes we had lost during our lives suddenly popped up in clumps, like pimples during prom week. Our painters probably thought so, too, as our chilly bathroom decided it was allergic to paint.
Finally, every room was finished. My dreams came true.
We thanked the painters who had blessed us with their expertise. I handed out fresh bouquets of gratitude to my helpful husband, who also restored our possessions to their proper places. “You’re wonderful. We never could have accomplished this if you hadn’t stepped in.”
He smiled. He preened.
I gave him a big hug. “Okay, start moving everything out again. The carpet guys are coming tomorrow.”
I had to threaten to move everything myself, but he came around.
Maybe this time, we’ll find the 30 boxes of Kleenex®.
