Brad Luzadder, the culinary arts instructor at Heartland Career Center in Wabash, was recently recognized as Indiana's ProStart Teacher of the Year.
Heartland officials said Luzadder, of Marion, always has a positive attitude and is willing to help others. According to one of his students, “Chef was always there for positive support and I now am more confident in my abilities. He believed in me and trusted me to grow and excel when no one else did and when I did not trust myself.”
Luzadder will represent the state of Indiana in vying for the National Educator of Excellence Award from National ProStart.
