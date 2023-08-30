LT Chad Allen Glasscock, Naval Aviator, 30, formerly of Wabash, Indiana, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Guam. He was born on June 27, 1993, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Grant and Jill (St. Peters) Glasscock. Chad will be buried in the National Cemetery, Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar, California on Sept. 4, 2023, with Military Honors.
Chad was a 2012 graduate of Northfield High School, a 2017 graduate of West Virginia University, and then received his US Naval Commission on Dec. 8, 2017. He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed spending time flying his helicopter for the US Navy, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his wife, family, and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Karla Diaz of San Diego, California, parents, Grant and Jill Glasscock of Wabash, brother, Andrew Glasscock of Wabash, and grandparents, Bob and Penny St. Peters of New Haven, Indiana. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Harold and Marilyn Glasscock.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 4:00 pm, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Bachelor Creek Church of Christ, 2147 N. State Road 15, Wabash, with Tyler Leland officiating. Memorial burial will be in Falls Cemetery, Wabash. Friends may call 12:00 - 4:00 pm, Saturday, at the church. Family and friends are invited to bring an item of memoriam, such as a token, letter, photo, etc., and place in Chad's memorial casket during the calling hours. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Youth Missions at Bachelor Creek or Animal Shelter of Wabash County.
The memorial guest book for Chad may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.