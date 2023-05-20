My lifelong love affair with lilacs began when our family lived briefly in an older house landscaped with several bushes. When I opened my second-story bedroom window that spring, I inhaled a fragrance so sweet, so profound, that it made me want to write poetry.
“What’s that smell?” I asked Mom.
“Lilacs. Down by the carport.” She took several long, luxurious sniffs, too. During that temporary insanity called my teens, Mom and I did not agree about my short skirts, my curfew or whether Herman of Herman’s Hermits needed a haircut. Still, when it came to lilacs, we were one in heart, spirit and nose.
At that time, I didn’t know the Greek mythology behind lilacs – that a beautiful nymph named Syringa (now the botanical name for lilacs) was pursued by Pan, the god of field and forest. Frightened, she hid by turning herself into a lilac bush.
Who was she kidding? Even a geeky, poetic 17-year-old could understand no one remains incognito very long smelling like that. Case in point: few spies practice this form of espionage.
Then again, maybe a poetic, 17-year-old geek might attempt this at home – and around boys. One Christmas I received a giant bottle of lilac scent as a gift. The fragrance more accurately could have been touted as Eau de Five and Ten, but I loved it. Immediately I experienced the split personality suffered by many teen girls. Half my adolescent nature desperately preferred to remain anonymous so no one would notice the size of the nose that loved lilacs. The half that suffered from a Syringa complex doused herself daily with cheapo cologne. I out-lilac-ed the lilacs. Victims near me dropped like flies into perfume-induced comas. Me? I reveled in the purple fog that accompanied me everywhere.
Eventually, I reduced the reek. Still my passion for genuine lilacs remained. Sadly, none of my subsequent homes featured lilac bushes. I indulged in sniffing them at church, where an enormous grove dominated the side yard. I trembled every year when the allergic choir director threatened to dynamite my beloved bushes.
Eventually, I married and moved away to apartments and houses – with no lilacs. Fortunately, many neighbors owned bushes with bunches of blossoms like grapes. When I took walks with my toddlers, I cautioned that we could not pick the lilacs, even if they hung over fences, because they did not belong to us. However, if we were very careful, we could borrow the smell. If you had followed us on our alley rounds, you would have seen two little girls and their mommy on tiptoe, hands behind their backs, sniffing lilacs.
Once I discovered, to my horror, that a new homeowner had axed all my favorites. They lay beside the road, crushed like green and purple roadkill.
“You may be chief lilac sniffer, but your name is not on the deed,” Hubby reminded me.
Sigh. So instead of vandalizing their house, I moved into a home with a big lilac bush. Every spring, I filled my dining room with vases of fragrant blossoms.
Supposedly, no one can kill lilacs, yet I did the impossible. Inconsolable, I figured if we could conduct a dozen hamster funerals in the flower bed, we could have a lilac funeral. No one agreed with me.
My husband planted another, but the following year we moved, and I had to say goodbye to my flourishing lilac.
Again, Hubby to the rescue. He planted both a white and a purple one outside our bedroom windows. They dance in the breeze, wearing their blossoms proudly, like plump little girls flaunting Sunday dresses. One sniff on a busy, pressured morning makes all the difference in my day.
Amazing what a little lilac love can do.
