LouAnn Campbell, 68, Converse, passed away at 5:31 pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Marion Health. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, May 6, 1954, to Harry and Shirley (Hacker) Ellis.
LouAnn was a member of Living Water Apostolic Church. She enjoyed time with family, building puzzles, reading, and polishing her nails.
She is survived by her sons, Jamie Scott of Marion and Joshua (Tara) Lockett of Marion; daughter, Misty (Steven) Ringo of Amboy; sisters, Teena Louise (Gary) Howell of Fort Valley, GA, and Nicole Elizabeth Kirkendall of Fort Valley, GA; brother, William Ellis; grandsons, Da'Juan Randolph, Marshawn Randolph, Darquan Randolph, My'Ron Randolph, Da'Vontae Randolph, Ethen Ringo, and Kaine Pressley, Sr.; granddaughter, Gabrielle Blackburn; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Reynold Lee Ellis, Mark Anthony Ellis, and Harry Lawrence Ellis; and sisters, Sabrina Jean Hettel, Venita Diane Ellis, and Kay Lynn Immen.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate LouAnn's life will begin at 12:00 noon. Pastor Robert Morrell will be officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.