Lou Burnis Baney, 95, Marion, passed away at 8:25 am on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Hogue, Kentucky, on Thursday, April 8, 1926, to James and Ama (Dick) Shadoan. She married Paul R. Baney, and he preceded her in death in 2002.
Burnis was a factory worker with RCA, General Tire, and Alloy Products. She was a member of Calvary Social Brethren Church, YMCA, and Lions Club (Florida). Burnis was also a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, birds, sewing, and rummage sales.
Survivors include her sons, Gene (Darlene) Owens of Marion and Carl (Sally) Owens of Plymouth, MI; grandchildren, Geanine (Bill) Niverson, Brent (Mari) Owens, Aleta Wyont, Tony Owens, Carla Campbell, Kelly Owens, Heather Owens, and Robert Owens; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren with one-on-the-way.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Brittany Owens.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Burnis' life will begin at 12:00 noon with Pastor Wesley Rediger officiating. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
