If I were to design a superhero, I would not create a Man of Steel or Woman in Spandex. No power bracelets or magic rings. My superhero would not need a souped-up, gas-guzzling super-car that always breaks the speed limit but never is issued so much as a warning.
Instead, I would invent one who finds things.
He would not use a computer – that’s been done before. She would turn up her nose at sophisticated radar. I want a superhero with an inborn, omniscient talent for finding things who would keep our world turning on its axis. He would zip up black holes in our galaxy before they suck in left socks, our kids’ Spam Museum permission slips, and all the pens that actually write.
My superhero need not leap tall buildings in a single bound. I just want her to find fat-free mayo on sale. Breath mints that are mints. And Seductive Salmon.
No, not an amorous fish. I want the lipstick. The moment I deem one my favorite, cosmetic gurus shriek, “Rachael Phillips likes it! Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!” Seductive Salmon, a marketing kiss of death, is then sent posthaste to one of the aforementioned black holes.
Where keys also reside. Thanks to a burglary years ago, we no longer hang keys on a cute plaque by the door. We conceal them in a cabinet. Still, they frequently disappear, especially when I was due somewhere 20 minutes ago. I find keys to our first apartment and those to cars in the junker fleet we maintained when our children still theoretically lived at home. But my current car keys? They vanished upon our signing the purchase agreement. I did eventually find them in the freezer, beside my frosted-over cell phone. For some reason, though, both continually play truant.
So do gas stations.
“There’s one on every corner!” skeptics exclaim. True. But when driving to catch a predawn flight, I inevitably discover my car’s gas gauge playing footsie with the E. At this signal, all stations at all interstate exits disguise themselves as bait shops.
Please do not tell me to trust a GPS. Once, when I traveled with writers so hungry we gnawed our books, one of those cruel, lady-voiced demons sent us to five different boarded-up restaurants. Not a hint of apology.
I might consider a super-GPS that could locate tax receipts. Correction: the right tax receipts. I readily unearth one that records I ate a Belly Burger in Yazoo City, Mississippi on February 11, 1999. But has anyone seen my 2021 W-2?
While I am creating a superhero, I may as well program her to eliminate things that find me when I would rather disappear.
For example, my dauntless champion would swallow hated lyrics and toxic tunes that seek permanent residence on my mental hard drive. Even “Who Let the Dogs Out” would be rendered harmless.
However, my superhero would not swallow Moose Tracks sundaes, rhubarb pie à la mode, pizza, or sweet potato fries. That is my job. Her job would be to rack up the calories.
She would deliver me from public restroom stalls with empty toilet paper spools and broken locks that either allow doors to swing open wide or imprison me – with “Who Let the Dogs Out” shaking a giant speaker six inches above my head.
My superhero would pay fines for library books I checked out during the first Bush administration.
When relatives demand a listening ear and money, not in that order, he would banish them to a black hole co-owned by Dear Abby, money guru Dave Ramsey, and General Patton.
My defender would scare away dandelions. He would eliminate the crab grass that would find my yard even if I lived on Mars.
Oh, Lost and Found Superhero, how simple my world would be if you were real. If somehow you do exist, please, please come to my aid. I will buy you an Ivanhoe’s Moose Tracks Sundae. I will scare away the dandelions myself. I will even give you the big, shiny, gas-guzzling superhero car.
But you will have to find the keys.
This column was originally published in the Pilot, the Marion Chronicle-Tribune, and the Marion, IL Review in April 2014.
{/span}
{span style=”caret-color: #000000; color: #000000; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; display: inline !important; float: none;”}{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}{/span}
