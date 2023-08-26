Edward Velazquez, affectionately known as “Mr. V” by former Marion High School and McCulloch Middle School students, is one of those rare people who can see the good, or rather, the God, in everything that happens to him.
“As my Marilee says, ‘Nothing happens to you that hasn’t gone through God’s hands,” Ed wrote in his book “Marilee & Ed, What a Wonderful Life! A Cancer Adventure.”
Ed and Marilee’s “cancer adventure” began December 13, 2013, when he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a treatable but incurable cancer of the plasma cells, Ed explained during an interview August 18 in the couple’s Marion home.
The book, Ed’s first, is built around a collection of journal entries, many of which were posted on Facebook as a way of connecting and sharing his journey with family, friends and former students. Some, especially in the beginning of the book, are posts by Marilee and their daughter, Noelle.
“It’s not about making money. It’s a witnessing tool,” Ed explained. “That’s really the purpose of the book – to lead people to Christ.”
Ed retired as social worker at Marion High School and Marilee is a retired accountant.
Although the book and the couple’s outlook in general are optimistic, Ed dearly misses his work counseling students and playing the trumpet, he confessed. He also misses running and exercising. To stay active and connected, the couple goes out weekly to visit former students working at area restaurants and stroll through larger department stores since the mall closed.
“He has to make his rounds and he keeps track of his kids,” Marilee said.
Recently, the couple were at a local restaurant when a young man exclaimed, “Mr. V. I have to thank you! You saved my life,” Marilee said. “I was really taken aback. I just thought, ‘this man has a gift.”
The former student explained that he had been suicidal in high school when Ed counseled him, Marilee said.
Marilee and Ed met when he was 17 and she 18 in August of 1968 at Northern Illinois Wesleyan Church Camp, near Belvidere, Ill.
“We lost touch after that initial meet, she had a boyfriend in Rockford, and I had a girlfriend in Chicago,” Ed said. “We did kiss though on that last Sunday and she slipped me her grape bubble gum into my mouth. I know, some would say, [Ew] gross, but I loved it!”
The couple lost touch for a few years until they reconnected at the camp in 1971. Marilee was working in Rockford, Ill., and would come out in the evenings to see Ed.
“On the last Sunday night of camp, I looked at her and knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Marilee Zellner, so I asked her to marry me,” Ed said.
“The rest as they say is history,” the couple said in perfect unison with a giggle at the end. They have been married 51 years, together for 52, Marilee said.
Ed had been attending Marion College but dropped out that December. The couple married March 4, 1972, and settled into the Chicago suburbs. Ed worked in lighting for network television. Marilee was a pianist for Broadview Wesleyan Church in Broadview, Illinois, the place where Ed would eventually give his life to Christ.
If he had not given his life to Christ, they wouldn’t be here today, Marilee said. “Literally,” Ed agreed.
After he was saved, Ed decided to go back to college so the couple and Noelle moved to Marion so he could complete his studies at Indiana Wesleyan University. They intended only to stay until he graduated with a degree in music ministry. He then studied Christian Ministry and finally social work.
Again, the couple chimes, “the rest is history.“
The nearly constant round of chemotherapy has weakened Ed’s muscles in his lips so much he can’t play his trumpet anymore. He can play “Taps” on a bugle, so he volunteers at funerals through the Veterans Administration.
“Every day for me is a gift and I want to share that gift with others,” Ed said. “It took getting my cancer to realize how many times God saved my life, literally.”
Even the diagnosis seemed predestined, he said. It was through routine blood work that monitored effects of a thyroid medication he had started 27 years before.
“I didn’t feel anything. I was still feeling OK,” Ed said.
“Once you start feeling the pains, what it does to you is it eats away at your bones like termites do with wood, so once you start feeling that pain, it’s too late,”
“That doesn’t come back,” Marilee said. “That honeycombing of the bone internally.”
The day before the interview, the couple had gotten news that Ed’s M-protein numbers have spiked, prompting the need for an additional chemotherapy drug that will probably require more “chemo day” in addition to his already scheduled Thursdays all day at Progressive Cancer Center in Marion.
“God has blessed us,” Ed said. “They’re my friends. I love all my nurses. We have an excellent oncology center.”
“Marilee & Ed, What a Wonderful Life! A Cancer Adventure” can be found online at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and Walmart.
