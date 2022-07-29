Lois Sue Miller ("Sue"), 2409 E Marson Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57103, passed away July 18th at Avera Prince of Peace at the age of 88.
She was born in 1934 in Elgin, Illinois to Dr. and Mrs. H. G. Brinkman. After graduating from Elgin High School in 1952, she earned a B.S. degree, summa cum laude, from Michigan State University in 1956 where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was also inducted into several academic honor societies including: Phi Beta Kappa, Kappa Delta Pi, Omicron Nu, and Phi Kappa Phi.
After graduation, Sue taught home economics in Dayton, Ohio and Roanoke, Indiana for several years before becoming a homemaker in Huntington, Indiana with her husband, Ted, of 48 years who predeceased her in 2004 after they retired to Hot Springs Village, AR in 1996.
Sue was active in the community and a member of Tri Kappa Sorority, Sorosis, the Huntington Study Club, United Methodist Church (nursery coordinator and vacation bible school teacher) and was a longtime Red Cross blood bank chairman and disaster relief volunteer. She especially enjoyed golf, bridge, and entertaining friends and family.
Surviving are her son Matt, his wife Patty, and grandchildren Zach and Maggie of Sioux Falls, SD and son Brett, his wife Teri, and grandson Gavin of Oak Park, Illinois, all of whom made her especially proud.
Funeral arrangements were under the care of Kahler-Brende Funeral Home with a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Red Cross. www.kahlerfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.