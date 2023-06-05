Logan Donald Miller, age 16, of La Fontaine, Indiana passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Riley Hospital for Children. He was born to Casey and Dawn (Jackson) Miller on Jan. 5, 2007 in Kokomo, IN.
Logan attended Southwood Junior-Senior High School where he was a sophomore. He was very smart and compassionate for others. Logan loved joking with family and friends and enjoyed playing video games, fishing, racing, and shooting. He loved classic cars and owned a El Camino classic car that was in process of being rebuilt by his father, grandfather, uncles, and cousin. Logan was an old soul and will be missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his parents, Casey and Dawn Miller; brother, Xavier Miller; paternal grandparents, Curtis and Lisa Miller; maternal grandmother, Victoria (Craig) Petrowsky; step-grandmother, Teri Jackson; uncles, Josiah Miller, Zachary Miller, and James (Nikki) Jackson; and many cousins.
Preceding in death is his maternal grandfather, Timothy Jackson; and his beloved canine, Batman.
The family of Logan would like to thank their small rural community of Southern Wabash County for all their support and love as well Riley Hospital for Children for all their care for Logan and support to his family.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Logan at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Miller family.
