Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Periods of light rain early. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 40. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 32F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.