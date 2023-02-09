16-year-old Cynthia Deal loves helping animals and has been caring for them even as a young child. Her family of 14 lives out in the country with open spaces and a barn where they have for many years rescued and fostered dogs and cats, and most recently horses and ponies.
Since the beginning of 2021, Deal has consistently volunteered for Marion Animal Care and Control.
Shelter Manager, Brittney Shrout, explained that Deal is very dedicated. “She comes in two to three times a week and helps out with bathing the animals, helping with paperwork, and has even learned to administer basic veterinary functions such as giving vaccinations and microchips.”
Deal’s mom said that she “plugs in wherever she can” to help the animals at the shelter and at home. She added, “Cynthia will bring the mini ponies we have to church fairs and other events.”
Deal is also very involved at Liberty Baptist Church in Sweetser through teaching once a week for the children’s ministry and singing in the choir.
Deal is homeschooled with her siblings.
