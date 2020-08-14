A Huntington babysitter has been charged with attempted child molesting, child solicitation and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, according to court records.
Zachery Ryan Roe, 24, appeared for his initial hearing regarding the felony charges on Aug. 3 in Huntington Circuit Court.
Police say Roe was watching the victim while the biological mother was at work for about two weeks. One child stays with him all day, police say about the arraignment.
On March 16 at approximately 4 a.m., Huntington Police Department officer Darius Hillman contacted a detective saying Roe was located and currently in custody following a foot pursuit while attempting to serve an active parole warrant.
Police say that Roe asked the victim, who is less than 14 years old, to engage in sexual activity. The victim reportedly claimed they were pinned down twice and that Roe exposed his privates to the victim on one occasion, according to the affidavit.
“Zach asked if she could help him with something and showed her a video,” HPD detective Ty Whitacre wrote in his sworn affidavit.
After obtaining a search warrant and analyzing Roe’s phone, police say search history aligned with the victim’s statements about March 9.
“Det. SGT Blair informed me that pornographic material was searched frequently on the cellular device and there was content searched on Monday (03/09/2020) similar to what was disclosed by the victim,” Whitacre wrote in the probable cause.
One search was listed as occurring around 8 a.m. on March 9. Police say Roe would arrive around 4 a.m. to babysit the children and make sure they got on the bus.
The victim said she told Roe no multiple times and that a brother was called into the room a few times when the victim felt uncomfortable.
“When asked if he remembers Victim yelling his name he stated no,” Whitacre wrote in the affidavit.
Roe denied talking with police before requesting an attorney.
Bond is set at $30,000. A pretrial conference is scheduled on Sept. 28 at 8:15 a.m. in Huntington Circuit Court, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.