When it’s most challenging to be creative, it’s often the most necessary.
Before the stay-at-home order, local artist, gallery owner and art teacher Tashema Davis said she had finally found her groove with hosting painting classes at the Echo Gallery and creating children’s books.
“I felt like everything came to a screeching halt,” Davis said. “Being at home, I have to be mom. I have to be wife. I have to be cook. I have to be housekeeper. I have to be all these things, and I don’t really have space to be artist.”
After “throwing a little pity party,” Tashema said she looked around her and saw her art supplies.
She turned on her camera and started painting a picture live on Facebook.
At first, Davis did one painting video each week.
“The public feedback was phenomenal,” Davis said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, OK, I’ll do it again next week.”
Davis said she had people painting along with her from their own homes, and others who simply enjoyed watching her paint. Some parents even told her that they were able to relax while their children watched her videos.
She now does a live painting each day at 1 p.m.
“It’s been very encouraging for me as an artist to know that I am still helping those that are at home,” Davis said. “I’m still doing what I set out to do: to make people see that art is a release. It’s joy.”
Painting live on Facebook is not easy for Davis, she said.
“Lives make me so uncomfortable, being recorded, knowing people will watch them, that makes me uncomfortable,” Davis said. “During this time, I’m embracing being uncomfortable in order to try new things.”
When she is not creating, Davis said she feels like her creative energy gets bottled up and needs to get out.
“It’s a huge energy booster and stress releaser,” Davis said. “There’s something within that needs to get out. I do that with colors. I do that with paint.”
During the stay-at-home order, Davis is still in contact with her art students at Marion High School, who Davis said were also having a difficult time being creative.
“The majority of people are down. They don’t want to do anything. They feel trapped,” Davis said. “So, I have to come up with lessons that require the bare minimum.”
Another problem Davis ran into was that not all her students had the same art supplies, so she challenged them to work with what they had.
One student explored embroidery. Others drew with sidewalk chalk. Some students even created sculptures using rocks and leaves.
“I have to figure out a way to spark creativity,” Davis said. “Just do something creative.”
Whatever Davis challenges her students to create, she also commits to doing herself.
“That’s been a catalyst for some kids,” Davis said. “They think, ‘I can do it if she can do it.’”
Many of her students post their artwork on their social media pages, and Davis said she always makes sure to comment and like their posts, “just to make them realize that people are watching and it is a great thing that they are creating.”
Davis said being creative is a way to change one’s perspective on their current reality, including their financial situation.
“I know in reality, I have a lease to pay, but for right now, I can’t focus on that,” Davis said. “I can only focus on providing joy and art for people.”
With each live video, Davis includes the option to donate to a “tip jar,” which will go into paying the lease on her gallery space, since most of the money she was making came from in-person painting classes.
“I am not making anywhere near what I was making before,” Davis said.
Despite the financial setback to her gallery brought on by the stay-at-home order, Davis said she gets far more reward out of the comments on her videos and participation.
“I would urge people to find something that they can do that removes the focus on the negative. Try a new hobby,” Davis said. “Change your perspective during this time.”
