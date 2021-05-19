Living Well Over 50 May 19, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A special supplement to the Marion Chronicle-Tribune, Peru Tribune, Huntington Herald-Press, Wabash Plain Dealer and Frankfort TimesSaturday, May 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Special Sections WorkingTheLand2021 Mar 18, 2021 Special Sections HomeImprovements2021 Apr 6, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chronicle-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Taylor summer opportunities return after COVID hiatus IWU baseball, softball seasons end in national tourney MCS teachers collaborate to select new reading curriculum Saving strategies as retirement draws near Area sports Living Well Over 50 Your guide to elder care resources The benefits of aging with pets Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesALDI officially announces remodel plans in MarionTinka Fern BachWalter R. RiddleChristy CornettBerthala I. MaineKimberly A. BakerElaine J. HeinzelmanPending ServicesHawkins brothers first children under 16 to receive Pfizer vaccine in Grant CountyJason Milo Brooksher Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.