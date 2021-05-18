When Larry Price was in high school in Birmingham, Alabama, he worked at the local Sears store. He started out in the sporting goods section and then helped in the garden center.
He enjoyed gardening so much that he majored in ornamental horticulture at Auburn. For the following three years, Larry served in the U.S. Army before he moved to Iowa to work with a commercial grower.
“I worked in the greenhouse with mostly roses and potted plants,” says Larry, who has been a Clinton County resident since 1977. “Then I expanded my horizons and moved to Edward Jones, and I had to move to another town and chose to move to Frankfort.”
Originally from Minnesota by way of Chicago, Carol and her family moved to Frankfort where she embraced the community with full force. Carol and Larry have been married for 29 years and have six children between them.
Community engagement has long been a part of their lives. Larry was already a Rotarian when he moved to town. One of the mottos of the Rotary Club is “Service Above Self.”
Larry became a member of Frankfort Main Street Program where he helped design and encouraged development downtown. He’s been a member of the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, and these experiences led to other activities, such as Angel Flight, which provides volunteer air travel for people who need special medical transportation or other assistance via air. He’s been a pilot since 1986.
Since retiring 11 years ago, Larry and Carol entered into a new phase of engagement – professional volunteering.
The busy couple lives in Wesley Manor, a retirement community at the end of Main Street, one of the larger employers in Clinton County. Once they settled into their new residential community, Larry quickly – and quite literally – returned to his roots.
His horticulture degree has come in handy for his volunteer work. Wesley Manor built a large greenhouse where they grow year round, with a flower and tomato plant sale in the spring, and another sale in the fall for mums. Funds from the biannual sale supports the activities department for Wesley Manor.
Since the pandemic hit, Carol and Larry have been helping the community in new ways. After they each received their first shot, they started volunteering at the vaccine clinic. They have also assisted with the mobile food pantry.
They said their volunteering brings them great joy in life.
One volunteering effort they are looking forward to restarting is the Reading Champions program where volunteers help third graders read before school in the morning before school. They both enjoy helping those kids who could use a little more encouragement with reading proficiency.
“What is the point of living if you are not helping?” asks Carol.
Both Carol and Larry feel that people can make such a big difference in the community, and they encourage others to get involved.
Their volunteer work has evolved over the years, and as they finish one project, they move on to another. Carol does a lot of grant writing and Larry worked on the signs along the walking paths in Frankfort.
“The trails are to encourage people to walk and cycle,” says Larry, who worked on the master pedestrian plan for the project. “It’s rewarding to look around the community and see the impact that we have had on our community.”
Larry and Carol have discovered that when they have worked on various projects, they are meeting like-minded individuals with different passions and interests, and yet they all enjoy working to help people and their community.
“When we sit down and have dinner – and we managed to help some people that day – it’s a good way to end the day,” add Carol.
In addition to the aforementioned efforts, both Carol and Larry volunteer with the Clinton County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccine clinic, United Way Mobile Food Pantry, Reading Champions, Wesley Manor Retirement Community Board of Directors, and various St. Matthew United Methodist Church committees.
Carol is currently on the United Way Board of Directors and Capital Campaign Chairperson for 2020 and 2021, Healthy Communities of Clinton County founder and Board of Directors, grant administrator for Early Learning Clinton County, CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocate for children, and is called upon by many organizations for advice in the areas of strategic planning and building use/decoration.
There’s very little downtime for Larry and Carol. Even at their lake house, they engage heavily in that community as well.
“Contributing to your community is a great way to live your life,” Carol said.
