Everyone loves huge joys, the take-my-breath-away, can-this-be-me, yippee-yahoo-yaaaay! joys. Some people even become speechless. (A lover of words and hyphens, I am not one of those.)
Most of us, though, experience little joys each day, shy bits of gladness that barely raise adrenaline levels, yet light a blah moment like a candle’s flame.
Take, for example, my husband’s satisfaction when his favorite English Breakfast Tea arrives in the mail. He washes his tea cannister to welcome it and sometimes even washes his favorite mug.
That small joy produces not only a nice, hot cup of tea and vanquishes germs, it brews extra smiles and an offer to make me tea too.
Though a cup of highly caffeinated, forbidden coffee, successfully sneaked past my spouse, rates a bit higher on my happiness scale.
Do other little joys come to your mind? For example:
Being the very first to stick a spoon into a jar of peanut butter.
Discovering an in-law’s dog chewed your shoes already destined for the trash can.
Finishing shopping for groceries and putting them away without remembering what you forgot.
Buying bananas at exactly the right stage of ripeness. (Though within one day, they will be at exactly the wrong stage.)
Almost spilling something purple on a friend’s white carpet, but recovering in time.
Finding the highly touted, freshly baked rolls at a restaurant actually taste like they are freshly baked.
Watching prairie grass wave gracefully in the wind. Unless it is bending double, as it recently did.
Seeing someone else has reloaded the toilet paper spool. She may have been a burglar, but wouldn’t you like to shake her hand?
Receiving 20 dollars back at tax time. Not like winning the lottery. Still, 20 bucks is 20 bucks!
Finding a sock’s mate that has been missing for a year. Maybe it is discovered sticking to your top by the person sitting behind you at a funeral, but that does not diminish gladness, right?
Baking brownies so they exit the oven with crispy edges and gooey middles. Though someone in your family will inform you they are too crispy. Or too gooey. Which doubles the little joy, as you can eat them all yourself.
Realizing the cheap roast bought on sale can be eaten using fork and knife, rather than a jackhammer.
Discovering you really did leave your phone at home, rather than at O’Hare.
Well, maybe that last qualifies as a big joy, an end-zone-dance kind of gladness – if your mother is not watching.
But other small joys make a difference in a day:
That someone held the door open for you when your arms were full. And did not let go too soon.
That your car, even more hostile toward winter than you, started at first try.
That the grocery cart you chose not only had four wheels, but all of them were round. Also, that everyone who brought carts to the corral you chose could discern big ones from small ones.
That a human hug is something a computer will never replace.
That rain does not have to be shoveled.
That blooming crocuses and college students wearing shorts defy the weather. They give us bundled-up types a sneak peek at spring.
That unlike March, which lasts 277 days, February is a short month.
That no one cares whether pink or blue baby sleepers are politically correct. At least, not in Indiana.
That cousins are still cousins, even if you no longer throw firecrackers together at passing motorists.
That you finished a book delightful as a hot fudge sundae, but it does not have calories.
That a store’s Muzak played the song you and your spouse danced to at the 1971 prom. If your kids/grandkids are along, you have been handed a prime opportunity to mortify them.
“Well, it doesn’t take much to make you happy,” critics might say.
As if everyday happinesses do not matter.
As if little joys collected over a lifetime do not add up to something substantial.
On the contrary, they shine in in a person’s face, walk and talk. In memories of them long after they pass on.
And that is no small thing.
