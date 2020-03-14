Lisa A. Jones, 52, of Peru, went home to be with the Lord Jesus at 2:27 p.m. Monday, Mar. 10, 2020 at Visiting Nurse Hospice in Fort Wayne after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. She was born July 1967 in Peru Indiana.
A North Miami High School graduate, Lisa pursued higher education at Vincennes University and IU Kokomo, receiving Associate and Bachelor degrees respectively. She later attended Indiana Wesleyan University and earned a Masters Degree in Nursing becoming a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
Lisa married Gene A. Jones on Aug. 30, 1997 in Peru Indiana and he survives. Lisa was a life long nurse, most recently, employed by The Columbus Organization, working at the Logansport State Hospital. She was a member of the Mexico Baptist Church in Mexico, Indiana. Lisa’s hobbies included crocheting, working her flower gardens, baking, and scouring flea markets where she searched for treasures.
Along with her husband Gene, a daughter Lindsey Barnes, son Gage Jones, and granddaughter Aubree Barnes survive, all of Peru. Also surviving are her mother and stepfather, Joyce and Herman Case of Perrysburg, sisters Romona (Brian) Wilcoxson and Lorraine (Mike) Binkerd both of Fort Wayne, and nieces Celeste Kirchgessner (Brandon) of Henderson, Kentucky and Victoria Dunno (Ian) of New Haven, Indiana.
Lisa is preceded in death by her grandparents, Alfred and Harriet Cook and uncle, Robert Cook.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday, Mar. 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020 at Riverview Funeral Home, 421 W. Canal Street, Peru, IN with Pastor Kyle Schnitz officiating.
Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Peru.
Memorial contributions may be given in Lisa’s honor to Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Rd., Ft. Wayne, Indiana 46814.
Leave a word of encouragement or share a memory to Lisa's family
