Linda Lou Wright, 78, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Peru.
She was born in Logansport on March 14, 1943 to Rudell and Eunice (Spencer) Sparks. She married Darrell Wright, and he survives. Linda was a homemaker. She enjoyed embroidery and cross stitching, music, cooking, and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband and their children: Darrell Dwayne (Mary) Wright of Denver, Becky (Eric) McIntire of Rochester, and Richard Wright of Berne; as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Leo (Luann) Sparks of Wabash and Leon (Judy) Sparks of Peru, and sister Marth (Jerry) Howard of Peru.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Betty Lou Bragg, and sister Lula Belle Sparks.
Visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 West Third Street, Peru, Indiana. Funeral service will follow at 1pm, with Pastor Bill McSpadden officiating. Burial will take place at Ever-Rest Memorial Park in Logansport.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.FlowersLeedyAllen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.