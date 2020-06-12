Lieselotte (Lottie) Creech passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Lottie proudly served as a military wife for over 25 years.
She was born in Wiesbaden, Germany and was honored when she earned her American citizenship in 2019.
Lottie took great joy in taking care of her family and providing lots of love and affection for all who knew her. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Lottie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Monta, son Anthony Creech (Sara), daughter Connie Johnston (Chris), grandson Zachary Creech, granddaughters Hayley Healan, Laura Blackburn (Grant) and great-grandchildren, JB and Evie.
A small private gathering will be held at a future date to remember Lottie’s life with loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to your favorite charitable organization.
