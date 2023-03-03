Editor:
I have embraced the United Way's mission since serving as the board president in 2022. I have been lucky enough to have created relationships with truly amazing people with a desire and passion for bringing diverse individuals together to collectively address the issues facing our communities.
Our United Way has served Miami County for over 65 years, and I am confident we will continue bringing life to our mission for many more years. United Way’s mission calls for “bonding people and resources together to build a stronger and healthier community.” As we reflect upon the past year, we focused on a recession; I am reminded that our United Way was instrumental in mobilizing hundreds of community members to help those in need. This assistance was made possible through the united efforts of so many to fight hunger and ensure that our most vulnerable were cared for.
United Way and its key partners in our community came together to form a unique and robust coalition united in the effort to reduce food disparities. So I know next year will be great, whether working with our United Way staff, board members, campaign cabinet, or engaging with community leaders across all industries. I am confident that United Way of Miami County will continue to “fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community.”
We exceeded our goal this year thanks to our donors who believe in our strategic initiatives and programs. I’m calling on you for your shared love of our community to roll up your sleeves and make this next year one that we all can be proud of.
Morgan Gold,
Title Closer, Wabash Valley Abstract
Past Board President, United Way of Miami County, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.