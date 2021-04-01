Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 21F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 21F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 40%.