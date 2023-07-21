LeRoy Douglas Stetzel Jr. 68 of Huntington passed away July 9, 2023 in Ottawa County Ohio doing what he loved.
Visitation will take place on Saturday July 29 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, Indiana.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday July 29, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. immediately following the visitation at the Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel.
Preferred Memorials can be made out to the V.A. of Northern Indiana in care of Myers Funeral Home 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, IN 46750.
To sign LeRoy’s on-line guest book visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.
